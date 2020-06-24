Tigers move home game to Bankwest

The Wests Tigers will move their next home game against Penrith from Campbelltown to Bankwest Stadium to allow for a bigger crowd.

The round-eight match will be among the first played in front of capped crowds in NSW, with Bankwest Stadium to be able to be 25 per cent full from July.

The Tigers have had the luxury of being able to play at one of their three home grounds over the past month, but Bankwest shapes as a far better option for crowds.

Due to restrictions around hills, it's believed just 1700 fans would have been let into Campbelltown for the match against Penrith.

An even smaller number would have been likely for Leichhardt.

However Bankwest Stadium's seated capacity of 30,000 means 7,500 fans will be able to watch the match between the Tigers and Penrith.

"Being able to play our next home at Bankwest Stadium is a great result for our club," chief executive Justin Pascoe said.

"It allows over three times the number of loyal and passionate members the chance to watch us live for the first time this year.

"Our Members have been tremendously supportive and patient throughout this time, and we're incredibly thankful for their ongoing commitment to this club."

Most clubs are still considering how they will determine what members will be able to attend games from next month, and how to treat the financial side.

Memberships have still proved a valuable commodity for clubs in 2020, with most clubs asking fans to pledge their financial support.

Canterbury chief Andrew Hill emailed ticketed members last week to promise a credit onto next year's membership for matches they cannot attend in 2020.