Faamausili loan deal at Warriors extended

The Warriors have applauded the Sydney Roosters after Poasa Faamausili's short-term loan deal was extended, potentially to the end of the NRL season.

Friday's match against Melbourne was set to be the last in a four-match loan stint for Roosters prop Faamausili, who has impressed in three bench appearances this month.

However, interim coach Todd Payten revealed on Wednesday the 24-year-old has been given the green light by Roosters coach Trent Robinson to stay on indefinitely.

"Trent and the Roosters have been fantastic with their attitude towards us," Payten said.

"They've agreed to keep Po in our system until they need him back. So he'll be here as long as they are injury-free.

"Po's been really good. He's fitted in really well and he's pretty vocal around the group, which has been great."

Faamausili could be called back at short notice but the agreement works for all parties.

The Roosters believe regular first-grade action suits one of their rising forwards while the Warriors have had a dreadful run of injuries up front, the latest being a knee problem that has sidelined second-rower Eliesa Katoa for probably three weeks.

Auckland-born Faamausili has said he's enjoying the experience, having grown up with posters of Warriors greats adorning his bedroom walls.

