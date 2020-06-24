AAP Rugby

‘Just let me do my job’, blasts Bennett

By AAP Newswire

Wayne Bennett - AAP

NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has delivered a withering attack on "destabilising" outsiders, pleading: "Just let me do my job, will you".

A furious Bennett, still bitter about his sacking from Brisbane, said he was fed up with ongoing speculation he was leaving South Sydney and accused one reporter on Wednesday of being hard of hearing.

"How many times do I have to put it to bed? I don't start it and then I've got to put it to bed. It does my head in, mate," Bennett said after being linked to a move to either the New Zealand Warriors, Canterbury or a return to St George Illawarra.

"If I'm going to change clubs, I'll let you all know about it. That's not happening.

"I'm here til 2021 and I want to be here til 2021. I enjoy this club, I work with a great group of people - the staff and the players - and I'm happy here so why am I going to want to go somewhere else right now?"

The most successful coach in rugby league history, Bennett was filthy when asked if he or his management had contacted any rival clubs.

"I don't have a manager. I don't have management. I'm a grown man, I don't need someone to hold my hand for me," he said, before being pressed again.

"Are you hard of hearing? I said the same things last week. I don't want to keep repeating myself. You guys make up the stories, you make the headlines but I don't have to play your game.

"I'm not going to continually go out to defend myself. I went through this rubbish at Brisbane for 12 months there and they kept telling me I had a job there and they sacked me."

The seven-times premiership-winning coach conceded his bitter fallout with Broncos management was partly to blame for his outburst.

"It's terribly destabilising," Bennett said of all the speculation.

"It does nothing for anybody and it's not generated by me because I'm not going anywhere - I'm staying here.

"I never intimated to anybody that I'm going anywhere."

