Trbojevic hamstring woes annoy Manly

Manly players are miffed by Tom Trbojevic's constant hamstring issues after pre-season testing showed the NRL star's problematic muscle was strong again.

Trbojevic on Sunday suffered his third left hamstring tear in 16 months, ruling him out for up to two months in a massive blow to the Sea Eagles' season.

While the injury is on a lower part of the muscle than the Trbojevic's previous issues, there are justifiable concerns over the repetitive nature of the problem.

Trbojevic underwent nordic testing of his hamstring in the off-season, which brother Jake claimed showed the muscle had fully healed and was back to full strength.

"He's very frustrated," Jake said.

"We did this testing and his hamstrings are really strong. It's just weird how it keeps happening.

"He worked extremely hard on it over the off-season because he had those problems.

"It (the testing) measures if you've got your balances between the hamstrings and his were all seemingly fine.

"It's extremely hard to deal with at the moment."

Jake conceded that Tom playing at above his natural body weight could have some influence on the injuries, after that suggestion was made by Andrew Johns.

The rangy fullback is now listed at 102kg, six kilos heavier than he was when he made his NRL debut as an 18-year-old in 2005.

But older brother Jake reasoned that was almost necessary, given the way his sibling plays.

"Maybe there is (an element of that)," Jake said.

"But in the modern game you have to be strong. You have to have a lot of muscle up top.

"It's definitely unlucky.

"The way he plays he plays a tough style and maybe that promotes hamstring injuries.

"But he has to be heavy to play the way he plays.

"He does run fast and powerful so I guess that's some kind of cause."

Manly have received some good news with Brad Parker declaring he was on track to recover from a concussion to face Cronulla on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brendan Elliot said he was better placed to step up in Trbojevic's absence than he was a year ago, having played 13 games at No.1 in 2019.

Elliot spends half his time training at fullback, either in opposed sessions or filling in for Trbojevic.

"I am shattered for him and its disappointing for the team ... but I'm quite confident I can do a job there," he said.