St Helens confirm deal for Dragons’ Graham

By AAP Newswire

St Helens have confirmed the signing of former player James Graham from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons.

Graham, 34, announced on Monday he was returning to first club Saints, where he racked up more than 200 appearances between 2003 and 2011.

St Helens said in a statement on their website: "Given the recent media speculation and interviews conducted in Australia, St Helens RFC can confirm it has reached an agreement with James Graham to return to his boyhood club for the remainder of the 2020 Betfred Super League season.

"The club hopes to have Graham in the squad in time for the resumption of the 2020 season, however this move is subject to formal paperwork being completed. A further announcement will be made in due course."

Graham has spent eight years in Australia, six with Canterbury Bulldogs before switching to NRL rivals Dragons in 2018.

The England forward told NRL 360: "There were a few scenarios going around and some cause-and-effect situations back home and I had to think things through.

"I had to work out what I wanted to and what effect it would have back home and also on the Dragons as well.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but this gives me the opportunity to go home and finish my career where it all started and play out the next six months and then move on to the next chapter."

