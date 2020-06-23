AAP Rugby

Knights’ Best out of NRL for parent visit

By AAP Newswire

Bradman Best - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle's teenage sensation Bradman Best will miss Saturday's NRL clash with North Queensland for a biosecurity breach after visiting his parents.

The 18-year-old visited his family on Sunday morning, just hours after the league had relaxed its biosecurity bubble and let players out of the house.

Under the NRL's rules, Best would have been able to have the parents to his house or meet them at a cafe.

However, any visit to another household must be cleared by the league, and Best failed to have the trip signed off on by the NRL.

Newcastle claimed there had been "some confusion" over the change to the protocols, with Best not realising he had to gain approval.

"To his credit, Best reported his mistake to the club's COVID coordinator who shared the information with the NRL," the Knights said.

As a result, Best has been forced to stay away from the team's bubble for seven days, and will therefore miss the Townsville trip.

It means he won't return to team training until next week, with Enari Tuala to take his spot at centre.

The news comes as a blow to the Knights, given Best had scored five tries in four games this year and set up a lethal combination with Kalyn Ponga on the left edge.

Latest articles

News

Information sought following $3000 theft in Shepparton

Shepparton police are hoping to identify an unknown male following the theft of around $3000 worth of items from a shed in Shepparton. Police confirmed the shed, located at the rear of a vacant property in Hicken Cres, housed the belongings of...

Shepparton News
News

SAM over halfway done, art to be moved in September

The new Shepparton Art Museum will need one important feature and it will cost a little under $260 000 to move it. Greater Shepparton City Council says about 4000 separate art works will be relocated from the old Welsford St site to their new...

James Bennett
News

Cobram business ransacked on weekend

--------------------------------------------

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tedesco knock gives Roosters NRL scare

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco did well to avoid a more serious concussion in Saturday’s win over Parramatta, says coach Trent Robinson.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Stuart hails return of Raiders firebrand

Canberra firebrand Hudson Young is set to make his first NRL appearance since getting suspended for eight games for eye gouging.

AAP Newswire