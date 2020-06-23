Knights’ Best out of NRL for parent visit

Newcastle's teenage sensation Bradman Best will miss Saturday's NRL clash with North Queensland for a biosecurity breach after visiting his parents.

The 18-year-old visited his family on Sunday morning, just hours after the league had relaxed its biosecurity bubble and let players out of the house.

Under the NRL's rules, Best would have been able to have the parents to his house or meet them at a cafe.

However, any visit to another household must be cleared by the league, and Best failed to have the trip signed off on by the NRL.

Newcastle claimed there had been "some confusion" over the change to the protocols, with Best not realising he had to gain approval.

"To his credit, Best reported his mistake to the club's COVID coordinator who shared the information with the NRL," the Knights said.

As a result, Best has been forced to stay away from the team's bubble for seven days, and will therefore miss the Townsville trip.

It means he won't return to team training until next week, with Enari Tuala to take his spot at centre.

The news comes as a blow to the Knights, given Best had scored five tries in four games this year and set up a lethal combination with Kalyn Ponga on the left edge.