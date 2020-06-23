AAP Rugby

Eels to right NRL wrongs against Raiders

By AAP Newswire

Clint Gutherson - AAP

1 of 1

Parramatta skipper Clint Gutherson is confident lessons learned from their first loss of the season will help to keep the Eels at the top of the NRL ladder.

A spirited 24-10 loss to reigning premiers the Sydney Roosters on Saturday was the first knock for Brad Arthur's men on a faultless season so far.

The loss pinpointed a gap in professionalism between the ladder-leading Eels and red-hot Roosters, which is an easy enough fix, according to Gutherson.

"We missed a few tackles and let them off the hook a little bit too easy coming out of their own red zone and ... a couple of big plays really hurt us," the Eels' No.1 said on Tuesday.

"We showed that we're close but we've still got a bit of work to do.

"(We take) a heap of confidence, we were in front with about 17 to go and a couple of big plays cost us.

"It's not things that are a massive fix - it's an easy fix. It's just a few missed tackles there."

The Eels finished with 36 missed tackles compared to 29 from the Roosters, as well as seven penalties and 11 errors as the score blew out in the final 20 minutes.

The loss comes at a crucial time for the Eels who are set to face grand finalists Canberra on Saturday night at Bankwest Stadium.

The Raiders are also coming off a tough loss to an injury depleted Manly and will be keen to re-establish the form they had displayed just a few weeks earlier against Melbourne.

"They're sort of in the same boat as us, looking to get back into the winner's circle," Gutherson said.

"I'm sure Ricky (Stuart) will be into them tough and getting them ready for this game.

"It's another great test for us and we're really looking forward to it. They're another grand finalists team and, hopefully, we can turn it around this week."

Latest articles

News

Wire rope barrier program over-sold and over-budget, according to report

The Victorian Government’s wire rope barrier program will not achieve its expected road safety benefits, and is $100 million over budget. These were the findings of the auditor-general’s report tabled in parliament on June 18. The...

Jamie Salter
News

AgBioEn to produce fuel from biomass by the end of next year

Renewable energy facility AgBioEn will start producing fuel from agricultural waste by the end of next year, as construction of the Katunga facility continues unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madi Chwasta
News

Start your cows right for long-term performance

Australian dairy farmers have always known that happy, healthy and well-fed heifers will stay in the herd for longer and be more productive. This begins with establishing them right on a healthy lead feed. Many farmers across Australia looking for...

Dairy News Australia

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tedesco knock gives Roosters NRL scare

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco did well to avoid a more serious concussion in Saturday’s win over Parramatta, says coach Trent Robinson.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Stuart hails return of Raiders firebrand

Canberra firebrand Hudson Young is set to make his first NRL appearance since getting suspended for eight games for eye gouging.

AAP Newswire