Eels to right NRL wrongs against Raiders

Parramatta skipper Clint Gutherson is confident lessons learned from their first loss of the season will help to keep the Eels at the top of the NRL ladder.

A spirited 24-10 loss to reigning premiers the Sydney Roosters on Saturday was the first knock for Brad Arthur's men on a faultless season so far.

The loss pinpointed a gap in professionalism between the ladder-leading Eels and red-hot Roosters, which is an easy enough fix, according to Gutherson.

"We missed a few tackles and let them off the hook a little bit too easy coming out of their own red zone and ... a couple of big plays really hurt us," the Eels' No.1 said on Tuesday.

"We showed that we're close but we've still got a bit of work to do.

"(We take) a heap of confidence, we were in front with about 17 to go and a couple of big plays cost us.

"It's not things that are a massive fix - it's an easy fix. It's just a few missed tackles there."

The Eels finished with 36 missed tackles compared to 29 from the Roosters, as well as seven penalties and 11 errors as the score blew out in the final 20 minutes.

The loss comes at a crucial time for the Eels who are set to face grand finalists Canberra on Saturday night at Bankwest Stadium.

The Raiders are also coming off a tough loss to an injury depleted Manly and will be keen to re-establish the form they had displayed just a few weeks earlier against Melbourne.

"They're sort of in the same boat as us, looking to get back into the winner's circle," Gutherson said.

"I'm sure Ricky (Stuart) will be into them tough and getting them ready for this game.

"It's another great test for us and we're really looking forward to it. They're another grand finalists team and, hopefully, we can turn it around this week."