Isaako on outer at NRL’s Broncos

By AAP Newswire

Tesi Niu - AAP

Jamayne Isaako looks set to be dropped for Brisbane's crunch NRL weekend clash with Gold Coast after teenage sensation Tesi Niu trained at fullback on Tuesday.

And there may be more changes with livewire Cory Paix leaving Broncos training early with a suspected shoulder complaint.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold appears to be rolling the dice and thrusting 18-year-old Niu into the No.1 jersey as he looks at ways to snap their worrying four-game losing streak in Saturday's Suncorp Stadium derby.

Tongan international Niu, who has played just two NRL games, ran in the fullback position at Red Hill on Tuesday with Isaako training with the reserves squad.

Isaako, 24, may miss out on the 17 entirely with Corey Oates and Xavier Coates training on the wing.

Coates backed speedster Niu as an attacking weapon at fullback.

"I think Tesi will bring a lot to the side," Coates said.

"He's quite quick and evasive. So he will be just running through the middle, play off the quick play-the-balls, look for holes, look for tired defenders.

"I think Tesi will have a big impact on the game and help out the team a fair bit."

The Broncos will be sweating on Paix, who had started at hooker before coming off the bench in last round's 27-6 loss to Newcastle.

Paix's loss would leave 33-year-old import Issac Luke as their sole rake after the club released veteran No.9 Andrew McCullough last month.

Under-fire playmaker Anthony Milford appears to have retained his spot with youngster Tom Dearden training in the reserves.

Seibold hinted at backline changes after their loss to Newcastle, saying "Tesi Niu has been pushing for a starting position" at training.

But Isaako appears to be an unlucky omission after amassing 143m from a team-high 18 runs against the Knights.

Seibold must also fill vacancies in his pack following the suspension of Tom Flegler and Pat Carrigan.

