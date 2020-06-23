AAP Rugby

Croker’s time arrives again for Manly

By AAP Newswire

Lachlan Croker - AAP

1 of 1

Lachlan Croker is ready to overcome his own injury demons as he attempts to help Manly overcome its current toll in his third coming as the Sea Eagles' five-eighth.

Croker will fill the void left by Dylan Walker at No.6 in the NRL match against Cronulla on Sunday, with the starting spot likely to be his for at least the next six weeks.

Walker's damaged ankle is one of the key injuries threatening Manly's promising season start, including losing superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic for at least a month with more hamstring issues.

Croker knows how those players feel better than most.

He'll take to the field on Sunday knowing that he's never actually been dropped as Manly's No.6.

The Goulburn junior first looked to have cemented the spot in 2018 before he tore his anterior cruciate ligament and needed the third knee reconstruction of his short career.

On return last year he starred in his first game back, scoring twice and helping Manly to a win over Canberra.

It looked as if Croker's time had come.

Then, half hour into the game against Canterbury the following week he was injured again, dudded by a torn hamstring.

And by the time he returned Manly already had Walker back from suspension and turned him into a five-eighth.

"I feel like that's been the story of my life," Croker said.

"That's footy and that's the way it goes. There are a lot of ghosts I've got in my background from that.

"It is pretty scary thinking about what's happened before, but it is what it is.

"Now It's just about getting my body ready and just building into the week (against Cronulla)."

Despite his hard-luck story, Croker has learned he has what it takes to be a first-grade five-eighth.

Coming off the bench as a utility this year he has impressed, pulling off a match-defining play in their round-two win over the Sydney Roosters.

He also fitted nicely into Walker's role in Sunday's win over Canberra, having a hand in both Manly's tries despite playing on a makeshift left edge.

"You never want to be part of a team through injury. It's bittersweet, but it looks like it's fallen to me at the current time," Croker said.

"I'm just excited to be playing footy and building on it."

