Graham confirms Dragons exit to SL Saints

James Graham has confirmed he is to leave St George Illawarra Dragons and return to home Super League club St Helens.

The 34-year-old has spent eight years in Australia, six with Canterbury Bulldogs before switching to the Dragons in 2018.

But now he will return to his first club Saints, where he racked up more than 200 appearances between 2003 and 2011.

Graham's days at the Dragons appeared numbered after the England forward had approached the club this week about a Super League return.

He is hoping to fill the vacancy created by Saints prop Luke Thompson who has been released to play for NRL rivals Canterbury.

The England forward told NRL 360: "There were a few scenarios going around and some cause-and-effect situations back home and I had to think things through.

"I had to work out what I wanted to and what effect it would have back home and also on the Dragons as well.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but this gives me the opportunity to go home and finish my career where it all started and play out the next six months and then move on to the next chapter."