AAP Rugby

Titans’ Tonumaipea faces injury time out

By AAP Newswire

Young Tonumaipea of the Titans tackled by Rabbitohs' Alex Johnson - AAP

1 of 1

Young Tonumaipea promising NRL return with Gold Coast is on hold due to a knee injury that could keep him off the track for more than a month.

The centre's leg twisted awkwardly when tackled in Saturday's loss to St George Illawarra, scans confirming a grade-two medial ligament injury but importantly no tearing of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Tonumaipea's setback is a blow for a Titans backline littered with injury concerns, although the club is hopeful of some reinforcements to face Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Dale Copley (ankle) is a chance of returning after missing the Dragons loss, while Phil Sami (corked quad), Corey Thompson (HIA) and Tyrone Roberts (ankle) should all be available for selection.

Former Melbourne back Tonumaipea impressed new Titans coach Justin Holbrook after completing a two-year Mormon missionary assignment in Germany, and was thrust into the starting side for the team's drought-breaking win over Wests Tigers earlier this season.

