Brown to fight NRL shoulder charge ban

Parramatta enforcer Nathan Brown will fight a two-match suspension at the NRL judiciary for a careless high tackle on Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley.

The 27-year-old is seeking a downgrade on his grade two charge which is set to wipe him out for matches against Canberra and North Queensland.

Brown was set to miss two games regardless of whether he accepted the early guilty plea or mounts an unsuccessful challenge at the judiciary on Tuesday night.

Brown's fight to play comes just a fortnight after he returned to the field from a two-week suspension for dangerous conduct in round two.

Brown was one of the Eels' best in their 24-10 loss to the NRL premiers at Bankwest Stadium, but in the 64th minute his aggression bubbled over with a high shot on Radley that sparked a melee.

If he is found guilty, it will mean Brown will miss four of eight matches for Parramatta so far this season through suspension.

Meanwhile, Canterbury winger Christian Crichton could cop a two-week NRL suspension for a grade one shoulder charge on Cronulla's Matt Moylan on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 34th minute when Crichton raced out of the defensive line to put a shot on Moylan.

No penalty was awarded but the NRL's match review committee reviewed the tackle with Crichton subsequently facing two games on the sidelines should he fail an appeal at the judiciary on Tuesday night.

An early guilty plea will rub him out of the Bulldogs' clash with Wests Tigers on Sunday.

It's another difficulty for Canterbury who have just one win from six matches this season and coach Dean Pay under pressure to keep his job.

Crichton, 23, has scored two tries in 2020, including a long-range intercept in Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Sharks.

