McGuire’s blunt review of Cowboys slump

By AAP Newswire

Josh McGuire of North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL - AAP

North Queensland forward Josh McGuire has described his side's recent NRL efforts as "s***house" and challenged his teammates to respond against Newcastle on Saturday.

Saturday night's 36-20 loss to the Wests Tigers marked the Cowboys' third straight loss.

They have leaked 99 points in those three defeats, with the 34-0 halftime deficit against the Tigers their worst start to a game in 13 years.

The 2015 premiers have missed the finals in the last two seasons and currently have star trio Valentine Holmes, Jordan McLean and Michael Morgan sidelined with injuries.

At 2-4 they face a tough slog with games coming up against the Knights (second), Parramatta (first), Sydney Roosters (fourth), Penrith (third), Manly (seventh) and Canberra (fifth).

Queensland regular McGuire is tired of talking about the side's woes, but said they would be "taking the p***" by directing blame at under-fire coach Paul Green.

"To put it bluntly, it was pretty s***house from us as a group," he said of the loss to the Tigers.

"We get everything given to us - a brand-new facility, information given to us on a daily basis.

"To go out there and not do your job, you're taking the p*** and it's irresponsible of us to blame anyone other than the playing group.

"But all these cheap, soft words ... it's not going to change anything until we go out there and do it."

McGuire expects a return to their new Townsville stadium, complete with a small crowd, to spark a desire that had been missing in recent weeks.

"This community has been through a lot in the last 24 months with all the floods and then the pandemic," he said.

"To have the members come to the game is something special and I'm going to try to do everything I can ... to give them something to look forward to."

