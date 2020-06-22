Tedesco’s bravery lauded by Roosters

The flashy side of James Tedesco always makes NRL highlights reels, but it is the fullback's bravery and toughness that are most valued by his Sydney Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner.

Tedesco went where few would dare when he launched in front of Parramatta winger Maika Sivo on Saturday night, coming off second-best when he was steamrolled and forced from the field with concussion.

He is now unlikely to play St George Illawarra on Friday night with just a six-day turn around to pass the concussion protocols.

On Monday morning Cordner said Tedesco seemed fine at training and had passed some initial tests, lauding the courage of the Roosters fullback who put his body on the line for his team.

"Obviously it was a pretty sickening clash to watch," Cordner said.

"Taking on Maika Sivo, he's a big man. It's pretty courageous what he did but in saying that we have to look after him.

"It's a tough sport, so along with hard work toughness is a trait you have to have as a footballer.

"People talk about Teddy's brilliance, the things he does with the ball and the flashy stuff, but the thing that I respect and admire about him is his toughness.

"We notice that week in and week out at the Roosters.

"That's just an example of him putting his body on the line for this jersey."

The NRL has confirmed Tedesco can be named in the team on Tuesday pending his progression through the concussion protocols.

Should he be ruled out it is expected Brett Morris will take his place at the back.

Following Saturday's win over Parramatta the Roosters are now undefeated since the competition resumed - a sharp turn around from their opening two losses.

Cordner said the time at home gave the team a chance to mentally reset after a big off-season where they travelled to England for the World Club Challenge in late February.

"Before the break we did play some good footy, we just lacked a bit of polish," he said.

"Everyone had a chance to freshen up, do some really good training.

"When we came back we were able to concentrate more on our footy stuff so that helped iron out a few of the creases that we had in the first two rounds."