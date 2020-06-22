AAP Rugby

Stuart puts focus on Canberra’s attack

Ricky Stuart knows Canberra's attack needs to get its mojo back and fast ahead of Saturday night's blockbuster against Parramatta.

The Raiders blew several opportunities to beat a bruised and battered Manly on Sunday, scoring just one try against a side that lost two players in the first four minutes.

Considered among the best attacks in the competition three weeks ago, Canberra haven't fired a shot with the same power since.

They scored three tries against Newcastle in round four, but two of those came when the match was all but over.

In round five they beat the Wests Tigers, but only after scoring just two second-half tries and one of them against a 12 men.

And then on Sunday they could have been accused of looking a little slow before failing to put away the Sea Eagles in their 14-6 loss.

Something which they need to change and fast before next Saturday night.

"The stats aren't lying there," Stuart said.

"We are struggling with attack. We spoke quite thoroughly after the game We can see what our issues are.

"We won't have a lot of time before next week's game. We have to fix it quickly.

"It is certainly not the time to be throwing everyone out and starting over again. We are not far away.

"It can be fixed quickly. It's just, we're identifying it and we want to fix it immediately, not five or six weeks down the track."

Stuart also conceded his team were off the pace compared to the likes of the Sydney Roosters and Eels.

Still placed fifth after six rounds, Canberra remain just one win off top-placed Parramatta but Stuart knows they are not at their best.

"We have set a standard that as a coach you want to be at every week," Stuart said.

"I am not going to panic and be changing the whole shop around.

"We've just got to fix a few things and get back on track quickly.

"We're definitely not at the level of those two teams who played (Saturday) night (Roosters and Parramatta) and we have one of them next week."

