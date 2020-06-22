AAP Rugby

Sea Eagles wait on main man Tom Trbojevic

By AAP Newswire

Tom Trbojevic - AAP

1 of 1

Manly will find out on Monday how long they're forced to make do without Tom Trbojevic as figures reveal why he's the most influential attacking player in the NRL.

The superstar fullback was rushed in for scans on his left hamstring on Sunday night, just hours after the Sea Eagles' gutsy 14-6 win over Canberra.

Five-eighth Dylan Walker was also sent alongside him, with Manly fearing possible ligament damage in his foot after initial concerns over his ankle.

Meanwhile, the initial feeling from Manly's coaching staff is that Trbojevic's injury is not as bad as the one that ruled the 23-year-old out for eight weeks last year.

But any absence of Dally M count leader Trbojevic will worry Manly fans.

The No.1 has either set up or scored 11 of Manly's 14 tries this year. It means only three have been done without his involvement.

His 78.6 per cent influence in Manly tries is by superior to any other player in the competition.

Shaun Johnson is next best with 53.3 per cent at Cronulla, with he and Trbojevic the only two players to have set up or scored more than half their teams tries this year.

Working in Manly's favour though is that he should be back well before the run into the finals.

"I'm not too concerned," coach Des Hasler said.

"Obviously later in the season, there might have been more drama. There is still time to go.

"He's just disappointed. He loves playing footy so that will be the hardest part."

Manly should at least get some reinforcements next week against Cronulla.

Hasler is confident winger Jorge Taufua will return from a quad injury, while prop Martin Taupau back from a dislocated thumb.

Brad Parker would also be expected to overcome a concussion given the seven-day turnaround, meaning he can return to the centres.

Brendan Elliot will likely move to fullback as he did at the end of last season to cover Trbojevic.

Hasler said he will have no hesitation throwing Lachlan Croker in at No.6 in place of Walker, after he impressed in Sunday's backs-to-the-wall win.

"He's been in great form," Hasler said.

"In round two he came off the bench against the Roosters and he really turned that game.

"He came up with a tackle on Tedesco that swayed it back our way.

"Each time he has come on he's produced something. He's a quality player.

"He'll slip into that position vacted by Dylan until Dylan is right and will take the opportunity."

Latest articles

Opinion

Mall funds defy logic

Roger Perry Shepparton Am I the only one concerned that a council planning decision has been changed by the influence of our local MP using government funds? Has the National Party learnt nothing from Sports Rorts? I would like to see Damian Drum...

Reader Contributed
Opinion

What’s worth keeping from the COVID era?

Now that the COVID doona is coming off, I’m not so sure. The other day I found myself in a traffic jam on Wyndham St as people tried to get into one lane coming out of McDonald’s and heading towards the new SAM blockage.

John Lewis
Opinion

People who want to look clever rely on memory. People who want to get things done make lists

SANDY LLOYD IS MAKING A LIST AND CHECKING IT TWICE I love a good list. If it’s possible to make a list for something, then I’m sure I’ve done it. From grocery shopping and ‘to do’ lists, to Christmas cards and party...

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tedesco knock gives Roosters NRL scare

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco did well to avoid a more serious concussion in Saturday’s win over Parramatta, says coach Trent Robinson.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Stuart hails return of Raiders firebrand

Canberra firebrand Hudson Young is set to make his first NRL appearance since getting suspended for eight games for eye gouging.

AAP Newswire