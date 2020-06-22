Morris lays down NRL challenge for Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris has challenged his team to win more than two games in a row for the first time under his tenure.

The Sharks relieved some pressure on their second-year coach on Sunday with a heart-stopping 20-18 victory over Canterbury.

However, Morris has put some heat of his own on his team, pointing out that they had yet to record a three-game winning streak in almost two years.

"We've got to go on a bit of a run, try and back up some performances," he said.

"We didn't win more than two games in a row last year ... we've got to break that and try and get some consistency back in our game.

"I've challenged the boys now to do everything they can to think about our performance next week and try and back that up.

"Our last win we had before in round four against the (North Queensland) Cowboys, we didn't back it up last week against St George (Illawarra).

"Just a bit of consistency with our footy is what we need at this time of the year."

Morris did get some spark in his attack, with Matt Moylan, Shaun Johnson, Chad Townsend and Blayke Brailey combining for the first time this year.

Moylan, who has been hampered by injury for the past 18 months, showed glimpses of scheming best, while Johnson and Townsend were also dangerous.

Johnson, who has copped criticism in recent weeks, tallied two try assists.

"Shaun's been pretty good all year. I know he's copped some criticism, but going into the round he led the competition in try assists," Morris said.

"He's had some nice touches, he's had some other touches he'd like over again. Like tonight, just rolling the dice there throwing that pass and getting intercepted.

"He's pretty disappointed at the moment, Shauny.

"But I thought he was quite dominant all game and obviously set up some of those tries for Sione (Katoa).

"We all want to see Shauny at his best, and if he can continue to find his form whilst we're winning - that's important - I think he'll keep growing in confidence.

"And hopefully he can back to the Shaun Johnson we all know exists."