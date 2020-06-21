AAP Rugby

Cowboys to wait longer on Holmes, McLean

By AAP Newswire

Holmes - AAP

1 of 1

(Sorry, had to add par on Michael Morgan. Adds seventh par, rest unchanged)

North Queensland face another week without Valentine Holmes and Jordan McLean as pressure mounts on coach Paul Green and the Cowboys.

Saturday night's 36-20 pounding by the Wests Tigers marked the Cowboys' third straight loss, having now conceded 89 points in their past three games.

The first half in particular was woeful for the 2015 premiers, falling behind 34-0 at the break in their worst start to a game in 13 years.

Making matters worse for North Queensland is the absence of star fullback Holmes.

The Cowboys had initially hoped he would miss just one week with an ankle injury, but Green confirmed neither he or prop McLean (calf) would face Newcastle next week.

"They'll probably be another week," coach Paul Green said.

Playmaker and captain Michael Morgan is also still not expected to return until August, after undergoing a second operation on his shoulder following an infection.

North Queensland's big loss came on the same day Stephen Kearney was sacked as Warriors coach.

Green is the most successful coach in Cowboys' history, delivering them their first premiership and now contracted until the end of 2021.

But after two years out of the finals, he will need the Cowboys to catch some form fast to stop any further pressure from building.

The Cowboys have arguably the toughest run ahead of any team, with six straight games against top-eight teams.

They face Newcastle on Saturday night, followed by Parramatta, Sydney Roosters, Penrith, Manly and Canberra.

"I'm not worried about who we play," Green said.

"People have said we have a hard run coming up but I would like to know when we get easy games.

"There aren't any easy games and if you don't turn up on any given day it doesn't matter who you play, you won't be in the contest.

"The first half, we weren't in the contest. In the second half when we knuckled down we were in the contest."

Asked how he would approach his assessment of the Tigers loss with his players, Green said: "I'll just take the honest approach.

"We've got to look at the performance for what it is. There was some good stuff and some really, really bad stuff.

"We've got to the get to the bottom of why we're getting the really bad stuff."

Latest articles

National

Gang members told to speak up for Solomone

Detectives believe tensions between two youth gangs from Melbourne’s western suburbs led to the stabbing death of teenager Solomone Taufeulungaki.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians cancel plans, businesses endure

Victorians are cancelling social plans and businesses are re-setting expectations as the state’s COVID-19 cases rise.

AAP Newswire
National

SA, WA wary after Victoria’s virus spike

South Australia and Western Australia could further delay reopening their borders after Victoria’s coronavirus case numbers ballooned to a two-month high.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons down Titans, Graham ponders future

St George Illawarra have held out Gold Coast 20-8 at Suncorp Stadium in what might be Dragons forward James Graham’s last NRL game.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Stuart hails return of Raiders firebrand

Canberra firebrand Hudson Young is set to make his first NRL appearance since getting suspended for eight games for eye gouging.

AAP Newswire