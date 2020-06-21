AAP Rugby

Tigers face anxious wait on injury front

By AAP Newswire

Wests Tigers win over North Queensland tarnished by injuries - AAP

The Wests Tigers will sweat on scans to three players as part of a sour footnote to their dominant NRL win over North Queensland.

The Tigers finished Saturday's 36-20 victory at Campbelltown Stadium with just one man on the bench, after Alex Twal, Zane Musgrove and Robert Jennings all limped off.

Twal's injury is believed to be the most serious, with the workmanlike lock suffering suspected medial ligament damage to a knee.

There was some suggestion Jennings had heard a pop in his hamstring, while Musgrove hurt his foot in the second half.

All three will go for scans, and are likely to be racing the clock to face Canterbury at Bankwest Stadium next Sunday night.

"You get your scans to work out where you're at," coach Michael Maguire said.

"There was a bit of a tough period there in the second half."

The Tigers also still have Russell Packer suspended for another week.

Elijah Taylor and Chris Lawrence remain as options to be recalled to the team, while Oliver Clark would be another option in the middle.

Tommy Talau is the the likely replacement on the wing for Jennings.

The Tigers' start against the Cowboys equalled their best first-half in club history as they led 34-0 at the break.

But Maguire was equally happy with the players' disappointment at conceding four second-half tries, which showcased a change in attitude.

"I had a team off the back of a lot of our conversations in the last couple of weeks who walked in and were filthy on themselves," Maguire said.

"It's around the attitude I have been talking about. It's good to see that they're talking about what they need to do and fixing it up.

"We need to make sure we lock down 80 minutes, that's key."

