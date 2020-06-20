AAP Rugby

Warriors’ Egan facing two-game NRL ban

By AAP Newswire

Wayde Egan - AAP

1 of 1

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan is facing a maximum two-game NRL ban for his facial on South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell on Friday.

Egan was on Saturday hit with a grade-two contrary conduct charge for the 65th-minute incident, which drew the ire of Mitchell after the tackle.

Replays later showed Egan's hand raked across Mitchell's face and near his eyes.

The match review panel opted for a contrary conduct charge, which is the same charge applied to North Queensland firebrand Josh McGuire last year.

The former Penrith rake can reduce the suspension to one match with an early guilty plea, or risk a two-game ban if he fights the charge and loses.

Mitchell, who was emotional in the sheds after the match, himself escaped sanction for a high tackle on Warriors winger David Fusitu'a.

The contact came when Fusitu'a looked certain to score midway through the first half, only to lose the ball over the line following the collision.

He was later ruled out for the rest of the match with concussion, with the incident neither penalised or put on report.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett later refused to explain why Mitchell appeared to be in tears during his post-match press conference.

In other judiciary news, Penrith five-eighth Jarome Luai can escape suspension for his tackle on Melbourne second-rower Felise Kaufusi.

Luai has been slugged with a grade-one dangerous contact charge, but can avoid a ban with an early guilty plea freeing him to face the Rabbitohs next week.

