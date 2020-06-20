AAP Rugby

Aust lock Skelton joins Saracens exodus

By AAP Newswire

Lock Will Skelton - AAP

1 of 1

Australia lock Will Skelton is the latest big name to be confirmed as leaving Saracens.

The 28-year-old will join French club La Rochelle, as the English Premier club continues their reshaping ahead of enforced relegation over salary cap breaches.

Powerhouse second row Skelton joins the likes of England stars George Kruis, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Spencer and Jack Singleton in heading to pastures new in light of Saracens' off-field problems.

The likes of Isiekwe and Singleton are set for season-long loan deals, with playmaker Alex Lozowski heading to Toulouse on a similar short-term switch.

While a clutch of departing stars intend to return then, Skelton will not, admitting it would be a wrench to leave north London.

"It's pretty sad having to leave a great club and great environment," Skelton said.

"But I'm excited for the journey ahead. It's been a special time here. From the first day you see how welcoming the boys are, you see first hand the culture that everyone's talking about.

"I'm extremely grateful to the coaches and players for embracing myself and my wife and welcoming us to such a family.

"I came here wanting to improve and wanting to make an impact on the team and I think I've done that.

"I just want to thank all the coaches, the players and the support staff for investing in me and making my time here very special and a memory I'll never forget."

Saracens might be facing a stint in the Championship, but they are expected to retain the services of England lock Maro Itoje - along with Billy and Mako Vunipola, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly and Jamie George.

Rugby director Mark McCall paid tribute to Skelton, who initially arrived at Saracens on a short-term deal in December 2016 but ended up staying nearly four years.

"Will has contributed enormously to our club over the last number of years," he said.

"On the field, under the guidance of our brilliant performance team, he showed great dedication to transform himself physically to allow his incredible talent to be hugely impactful.

"Off the field, he was a very thoughtful, supportive teammate who had the respect of everyone at the club.

"Will and Kate will be greatly missed and we wish them well as they start a new journey in France."

Latest articles

News

Drugs, weapons seized across three towns as part of cross-border operation

A 28-year-old man has faced court and four others were arrested as part of a cross-border strike force investigation into drug supply.

Shepparton News
News

After losing both brothers to suicide, Tom Crawford is raising awareness of mental health

Tom Crawford isn’t ‘one of the boys’ for a painfully simple reason. He is the only boy left. The only boy because his two brothers – all part of Tatura’s three amigos – died by suicide.

Charmayne Allison
News

Gerri returns to the mix

Born into a large Toolamba orchard family, Gerri Griffin (nee Cross) went on to enjoy a 52-year career in pharmacy and life in Hamilton, western Victoria. When Covid-19 hit, the veteran chemist came out of semi-retirement to help out her local...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tigers get message but go down to Canberra

Michael Maguire says his message for a better attitude got through to Wests Tigers players, but a poor second half still saw them beaten 14-6 by Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hand Knights first NRL loss of 2020

Newcastle Knights were handed their first loss of the NRL season after a Melbourne Storm masterclass led by Cameron Smith.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bellamy hails O’Brien’s stamp on Knights

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says he can see the influence Adam O’Brien is having over Newcastle after their tense NRL clash on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire