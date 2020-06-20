AAP Rugby

Souths’ milestone man steals spotlight

By AAP Newswire

Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs. - AAP

1 of 1

Not to be overshadowed in his own milestone match, South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker racked up a try, a try-assist and a sin-binning in his 100th NRL game on Friday night.

Although the spotlight was firmly on star fullback Latrell Mitchell for his dominant performance at the back, Walker did enough to ensure his presence was felt to the wry delight of coach Wayne Bennett.

"I like Cody because he wasn't going to let anyone rain on his own parade," Bennett said following Souths' 40-12 win over the Warriors.

"He played well and we followed him and he got a great occasion for his 100th game.

"He wasn't going to have that spoilt by anyone else. He was outstanding."

The usually stoic Bennett dished out high praise for the 30-year-old who didn't make his NRL debut until 2016 - the prototype for a late-bloomer success story.

"He didn't even look like he was sweating when he came in, he just had one of those afternoons where he played so well but didn't have to do a real lot to get that outcome." Bennett said.

"Players inside had to do a lot of work and he grabbed moment when they came.

"He got a rest for 10 minutes as well."

The ripe form of Mitchell and Walker led the Rabbitohs to their first back-to-back win of the season, and although he wouldn't elaborate, Bennett said it was a result of come "changes" in the way they do things at the club.

While the back-line is humming along, James Roberts could slot in for his first game since leaving a rehabilitation clinic during the coronavirus shut down last month when Souths play Penrith next week.

However, Bennett said he would not be an automatic selection.

Meanwhile, it's feared rising prop Tom Amone suffered an ACL injury in Friday's win which would rule the 23-year-old out for the remainder of the season.

Latest articles

News

Drugs, weapons seized across three towns as part of cross-border operation

A 28-year-old man has faced court and four others were arrested as part of a cross-border strike force investigation into drug supply.

Shepparton News
News

After losing both brothers to suicide, Tom Crawford is raising awareness of mental health

Tom Crawford isn’t ‘one of the boys’ for a painfully simple reason. He is the only boy left. The only boy because his two brothers – all part of Tatura’s three amigos – died by suicide.

Charmayne Allison
News

Gerri returns to the mix

Born into a large Toolamba orchard family, Gerri Griffin (nee Cross) went on to enjoy a 52-year career in pharmacy and life in Hamilton, western Victoria. When Covid-19 hit, the veteran chemist came out of semi-retirement to help out her local...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tigers get message but go down to Canberra

Michael Maguire says his message for a better attitude got through to Wests Tigers players, but a poor second half still saw them beaten 14-6 by Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hand Knights first NRL loss of 2020

Newcastle Knights were handed their first loss of the NRL season after a Melbourne Storm masterclass led by Cameron Smith.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bellamy hails O’Brien’s stamp on Knights

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says he can see the influence Adam O’Brien is having over Newcastle after their tense NRL clash on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire