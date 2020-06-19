All Black Whitelock back for Crusaders

5370537724001

Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will make his return for the Crusaders against the Hurricanes in the second week of Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday but will not lead the side in the absence of the injured Scott Barrett.

Hooker Codie Taylor will instead captain the team for the first time with Barrett ruled out because of an issue with the plantar fascia ligament in his foot, Crusader's coach Scott Robertson told reporters on Friday.