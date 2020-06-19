AAP Rugby

All Black Whitelock back for Crusaders

By AAP Newswire

All Black and Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock - AAP

1 of 1

Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will make his return for the Crusaders against the Hurricanes in the second week of Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday but will not lead the side in the absence of the injured Scott Barrett.

Hooker Codie Taylor will instead captain the team for the first time with Barrett ruled out because of an issue with the plantar fascia ligament in his foot, Crusader's coach Scott Robertson told reporters on Friday.

The Hurricanes, who have named loose forward Ardie Savea to start after he made his return off the bench last week after knee surgery, would be desperate after losing their first game to the Blues, Robertson said.

"The Hurricanes are always brutal matches. We know the ferocity of the love between the two teams," Robertson said.

"They're desperate straight away aren't they? This is a short sharp sprint. They'll be protecting their patch and we're excited to get up there."

Whitelock led the Crusaders to three successive Super Rugby titles from 2017-19, but had taken up a short-term contract in Japan and was not expected to play for the Crusaders this season.

Robertson named Barrett as his captain and Taylor and fullback David Havili as the vice-captains instead and chose to stick with his selections after Whitelock returned home early when the Top League season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Blues will be looking for their sixth successive win when they face the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday, with both games expected to attract crowds in excess of 20,000 despite rain forecast all weekend.

Latest articles

Soccer

Injury concerns in A-L return: Mombaerts

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts is worried there could be a number of injuries when the A-League returns but says his side is in good health.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar players in dark over Fowler’s return

Brisbane Roar striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls admits the A-League club’s players don’t know the plan to get coach Robbie Fowler back in the country.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Phoenix cleared for A-League resumption

Wellington Phoenix have been given the green light to enter Australia and play out the remainder of the A-League season.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tigers get message but go down to Canberra

Michael Maguire says his message for a better attitude got through to Wests Tigers players, but a poor second half still saw them beaten 14-6 by Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hand Knights first NRL loss of 2020

Newcastle Knights were handed their first loss of the NRL season after a Melbourne Storm masterclass led by Cameron Smith.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bellamy hails O’Brien’s stamp on Knights

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says he can see the influence Adam O’Brien is having over Newcastle after their tense NRL clash on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire