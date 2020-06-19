AAP Rugby

Broncos’ Carrigan facing two-game NRL ban

By AAP Newswire

Pastrick Carrigan - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane lock Patrick Carrigan is facing a maximum two-game NRL ban for his late shot on Newcastle halfback Mitchell Pearce on Thursday.

Carrigan was on Friday hit with a grade-two dangerous contact charge for the 59th-minute hit, which drew the ire of champion halfback Andrew Johns.

The Broncos youngster can reduce his suspension by a match if he takes the early guilty plea, which would result in him missing next week's clash with Gold Coast.

Teammate Thomas Flegler is also staring at a one-game suspension for dangerous contact on Knights second-rower Sione Mata'utia.

Flegler has been slugged with a grade-one dangerous-contact charge, which normally would escape suspension with an early plea.

However, a prior similar offence increases his loading by 50 per cent, meaning the front-rower would have to fight the charge at the judiciary to face the Titans.

Broncos second-rower Tevita Pangai Junior also escaped sanction for what appeared to be a shoulder charge on David Klemmer in the opening minutes.

Latest articles

National

Dead NSW off-duty cop an expectant father

The motorcyclist killed in a crash with a ute in Sydney’s northwest has been named as police officer Aaron Vidal, 28, who was expecting a baby with his fiancee.

AAP Newswire
National

Ex-mayor wins blackmail attempt appeal

A former Sydney mayor found guilty of trying to blackmail a senior colleague has had his conviction overturned on appeal

AAP Newswire
National

E-cigarette import ban set to continue

A prescription will be needed to access e-cigarettes containing vaporiser nicotine under an extended ban, with a final decision expected in early 2021.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tigers get message but go down to Canberra

Michael Maguire says his message for a better attitude got through to Wests Tigers players, but a poor second half still saw them beaten 14-6 by Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hand Knights first NRL loss of 2020

Newcastle Knights were handed their first loss of the NRL season after a Melbourne Storm masterclass led by Cameron Smith.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bellamy hails O’Brien’s stamp on Knights

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says he can see the influence Adam O’Brien is having over Newcastle after their tense NRL clash on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire