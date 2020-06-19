Saifiti one of NRL’s best props: Pearce

Newcastle halfback Mitchell Pearce believes Daniel Saifiti is turning into one of the best props in the game after another dominant performance.

The 24-year-old made his State of Origin debut last year but his form has gone to another level again since the NRL competition resumed.

On Thursday night he crashed over for his second try of the season and clocked up a mammoth 197 running metres and four tackle-breaks in a dominant 51-minute performance against a stacked Broncos pack.

It's the fourth week in a row Saifiti has managed upwards of 150 metres per game, signalling his development as one of the game's premier forwards.

"Broncos have got a big young pack with plenty of talent," Pearce said after THE Knights' 27-6 win.

"I thought out middles... they dominated them.

"They did a great job on them and Daniel's the leader of that.

"He's been outstanding.

"He's only 24, some front-rowers don't come into their own until mid or late 20s and he's already played Origin and he's improving every year.

"He's turning into one of the better front-rowers in the game."

After four wins, a draw and a loss, the Knights pack is fit and hungry to prove themselves against the best packs in the competition.

Meanwhile, Pearce eased fears he suffered a whiplash injury after he was hit late in the back from Broncos forward Patrick Carrigan late in the game.

"Yeah, it's all right. It's sweet," he said when asked about his neck.

"It wasn't too bad, I felt all right after. It's part of footy.

"We got the penalty we probably deserved and got knocked the two points over, so happy with that."

Carrigan was put on report and sent to the sin-bin for the late shot and could face a charge from the match review committee on Friday.