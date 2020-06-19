Johns calls for Broncos star to be dropped

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns has savaged Brisbane's attack, calling for star half Anthony Milford to be dropped following Thursday's loss to Newcastle.

The Broncos have lost their last four games and have not scored a second-half try since the NRL competition resumed - a theme that endured in their 27-6 loss to the Knights in Gosford on Thursday night.

Milford had just four runs for nine metres, prompting calls for coach Anthony Seibold to promote young half Tom Dearden to first grade in an attempt to steer the ship.

"They look clueless," Johns said on Channel Nine.

"We've spoken about Milford for the past couple of weeks, I think he needs to be dropped, I'd be putting young Dearden in and giving him a shot.

"But the halves just aren't playing together.

"They need to blow their attack up.

"(Seibold) needs some new ideas because they are legless.

"They scored one try tonight off an intercept. They are just clueless in attack."

Dearden played just five NRL games last season, and without a reserve grade competition running at the moment, Seibold is hesitant to play him underdone.

However, Seibold said he will look at making changes to the team's spine to spark their attack after scoring just four tries in four weeks.

It comes as skipper Alex Glenn, who made his return from injury in Thursday night's loss to the Knights, said it's time for the team to ask the tough questions.

"We've got to have some tough conversations, we've got to be honest," he said.

"The matter is, do you really want to be playing for this team?

"We're professional athletes. We've got to be better, We've got to have each other's back."

Attempting to take the heat off Seibold, Glenn said the coach is not to blame for their poor form and the players need to be accountable for their own actions.

"We've all got to look in the mirror and say 'are you giving 100 per cent out on that field'?" he said.