Manly aim to tidy up their ruck issues

Des Hasler has told Manly players to tidy up their ruck with the Sea Eagles giving away the equal most six-again set restarts of any NRL team.

Manly have been pulled up for 14 ruck infringements since the new rules were introduced, the same amount as Penrith and Wests Tigers in the first three rounds back.

The NRL this week reminded clubs the sin-bin was available for players who pushed the limits, amid fears teams were trying to slow the game down early in sets.

Hasler's chat with his players ahead of Sunday's clash with Canberra did not relate to the threat of the sin-bin as there is no suggestion they are a team who has done so deliberately.

However Manly are concerned with the pressure they are putting themselves under with the six-again calls coupled with slow starts, before showing their resilience in fighting back.

"We haven't spoken about the sin-bin, but I think Des mentioned to us were were one of the highest penalised for crowding," second-rower Curtis Sironen said.

"We have been working on it this week, tidying it up in the ruck.

"When you're out there and playing no one is trying to give penalties away or get sin-binned.

"If you're on the back foot a bit it will happen, we've just got to tidy it up."

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary was meanwhile confident that his team's high level of ruck infringements did not relate to the NRL's issues and warnings of sin-bins.

At the other end of the scale, the up-tempo Newcastle gave away just four over their first three games back.

Another three were then called against them in their win over Brisbane on Thursday night.

The Roosters and South Sydney are next best behind the Knights in the ruck overall, giving away just eight each over their initial three rounds.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said that meant he had not needed to address his team about the reminder that had been sent out by the league.

"I didn't have to talk to my players about it because I have spent my lifetime trying to play within the rules." Bennett said.

"So nothing changes for us.

"I don't want players playing outside the rules. I'm not trying to get an edge.

"I'm not interested in that. I just want the game to be played in a manner I am proud of as a coach in the way they play."

SIX-AGAIN INFRINGEMENTS:

Newcastle: 4

Sydney Roosters: 8

South Sydney: 8

Brisbane: 10

Warriors; 10

Canberra: 10

Parramatta: 10

Cronulla: 10

North Queensland: 11

Melbourne: 11

Gold Coast: 13

Canterbury: 13

St George Illawarra: 13

Penrith: 14

Manly: 14

Wests Tigers: 14

* From rounds 3-5.

(Source: Fox Sports Stats)