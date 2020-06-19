AAP Rugby

Momirovksi in line for start with Fox out

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm loan player Paul Momirovski - AAP

While Wests Tigers think they've come out on top in the trailblazing Harry Grant-Paul Momirovski NRL loan deal, Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy is pretty chuffed with the Storm's end of the bargain.

Momirovski, 23, is in line to make his Storm debut against Penrith at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night after impressing the coach since his arrival.

Melbourne's Test winger Josh Addo-Carr has withdrawn from the line-up and will instead head to Kempsey to await the birth of his baby, with Momirovski or Marion Seve to replace him on the flank.

It could stretch beyond a week with Addo-Carr having to follow a range of protocols after moving outside his regular NRL bubble.

Bellamy praised the impact of Momirovski, who was part of a one season player swap with promising young hooker Grant.

He said that timing had worked against Momirovski, who flew to Melbourne with his new team after their round two win over the Sharks but only completed one training session before the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

"He didn't do any of our pre-season so he didn't have a chance to impress then and then when he comes he doesn't have a chance to impress in games because there's no games in the Queensland or NSW Cups," Bellamy said.

"But he's impressed everybody here with his attitude.

"He's a tremendous kid and he works really hard and he asks a lot of questions and gives his opinion when he's got one.

"We're busting to give him a chance."

Bellamy said Momirovski had the skills to play almost anywhere in the backline, including at five-eighth.

"One thing that has stood out to me is that he's got really good skills, which I probably wasn't aware of.

"He could play a little bit at six as well - he could fill a few spots for us.

"The one thing about him is that he's certainly one of our most enthusiastic trainers."

