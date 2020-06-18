Reserves get go in historic NRL scrimmage

Tyrone May's planned return to the NRL could ramp up on Friday afternoon, when Penrith and Melbourne play in a first-of-its-kind sevens game for fringe players.

In a move likely to be repeated across the NRL, Melbourne will fly up their extra players not in their 21-man squad for Friday night's first grade game.

They will face the Panthers at the NRL club's training base in western Sydney, in a modified match designed to give fringe players some much-needed game time.

With no NSW or Queensland Cup this year, any players not selected in NRL teams have been sidelined since the game was put on pause in early March.

Other clubs are then expected to follow the move in coming weeks, giving their extended squad members some fresh faces to run at after weeks of training for no games.

While Penrith are not confirming a line up, the scrimmage would be of most benefit to May who has been cleared by the NRL to take part.

The 23-year-old has played just two games of football in 21 months, in the form of an NRL trial in February and NSW Cup match in March.

His long NRL ban will end next week, after he was originally stood down for all of last year as faced court following the Penrith sex tape scandal.

He was ultimately handed a four-game ban after pleading guilty to charges, before another two weeks were added on for his role in Nathan Cleary's isolation breach on Anzac Day.

At his best May is easily in Penrith's top 17, with coach Ivan Cleary flagging him as the ideal bench utility at the start of the year.

But the challenge has been getting football into him, with his last NRL game Penrith's semi-final loss to Cronulla on September 14, 2018.

"It's going to be a process for Tyrone, it's hard to know at this point," Cleary said.

"The simulation you can do at training these days has improved so much over the years so at least that's something when you're not playing games.

"We're getting a little scrimmage against the Storm guys ... I will just have to see how it pans out."

Meanwhile Friday's sevens match has been approved by the NRL and will be recorded for the judiciary and refereed by Todd Smith.

Other Penrith players who could turn out include Kaide Ellis, Jed Cartwright and Spencer Leniu.

Melbourne could include Cooper Johns, Sandor Earl, Nicho Hynes and Albert Vete.