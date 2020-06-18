AAP Rugby

Sharks hopeful Moylan fit for Dogs clash

Due some good fortune, Cronulla are hopeful Matt Moylan can end his rotten injury run and spark the Sharks in Sunday's crunch NRL clash with Canterbury.

The Sharks need some inspiration after slumping to 13th with just one win from the first five rounds following a shock last round loss to St George Illawarra.

It has ramped up pressure on coach John Morris with reports linking North Queensland mentor Paul Green and even England rugby coach Eddie Jones to the Sharks gig.

But Cronulla prop Aaron Woods was hopeful Moylan would provide a welcome shot in the arm this week.

The versatile back was named on an extended bench against the Bulldogs after pulling out of the Dragons clash with a hamstring complaint, extending his horror luck with injury.

However, Woods said the Sharks were backing Moylan to play just his third game of the season.

"Fingers crossed we can get him out on the field this week," he said.

"He gives so much confidence to the playing group.

"Last week was really disappointing for him to be ruled out but with his history it was too much of a risk to chuck him out there.

"Hopefully he can get through his next session and it pulls up well for Sunday."

Woods said Moylan was holding up well despite his injury streak which also limited him to just 11 games last season.

"He's worked his backside off (to get fit)," he said.

"And when he is 100 per cent we are such a better side."

Woods said the Sharks would be out to turn around their form and quieten the outside noise about Morris.

There have been reports this week that Morris - who is barely halfway through a three-year deal - is on borrowed time with Cronulla powerbrokers plotting to cut short his stint.

"With the players we have got it is an awful feeling where we are on the ladder at the moment - (but) we can only blame the players," Woods said.

"When you lose, they look for someone (to blame).

"I do feel sorry for him (Morris) but the boys are right behind him.

"He's not the one making errors (on the field). If we hold the ball, we get the two points then people don't talk about us."

