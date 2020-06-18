Woods throws support behind agent Moses

Aaron Woods says he will stick with Isaac Moses' management company even if the polarising player agent is "rissoled" by the NRL and deregistered.

But ex-Test prop Woods has warned people may be "found out for their lies" after the controversial manager announced he would appeal the NRL's decision to cancel his accreditation.

Cronulla front-rower Woods on Wednesday threw his support behind Moses in what has been a turbulent week for his agent.

The NRL this week provisionally cancelled Moses' accreditation for allegedly prompting Tim Mannah to lie to the integrity unit in 2017.

Moses can still represent his near 100-strong stable of stars including Woods during the appeal process which could take months.

"I am right behind him. I support him 100 per cent," Woods said.

"He's a bloke I have trusted for a long time. I have been with him since I was 14.

"I know some people don't like him too much ... but he does look after his clients.

"There's a process now. Once the story comes out we will find out where the truth really is - some people may be found out for the lies they have created."

If an agent is deregistered by the NRL, their players are able to terminate their contract with the management company and move elsewhere.

But Woods confirmed he would remain at Moses' Cove Agency even if his agent's appeal fails, saying he would simply nominate another representative at the management company.

"Even if he does get rissoled I am still behind him," Woods said.

"He's still got a company. It's just him losing his accreditation. There are other people who work underneath him there.

"But now we've just got to wait. It may drag on a fair bit then we will see where we are at."

Moses this week maintained his innocence over the Mannah affair, which relates to the Eels' 2016 salary cap breaches.