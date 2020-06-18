AAP Rugby

Woods throws support behind agent Moses

By AAP Newswire

Cronulla Sharks forward Aaron Woods - AAP

1 of 1

Aaron Woods says he will stick with Isaac Moses' management company even if the polarising player agent is "rissoled" by the NRL and deregistered.

But ex-Test prop Woods has warned people may be "found out for their lies" after the controversial manager announced he would appeal the NRL's decision to cancel his accreditation.

Cronulla front-rower Woods on Wednesday threw his support behind Moses in what has been a turbulent week for his agent.

The NRL this week provisionally cancelled Moses' accreditation for allegedly prompting Tim Mannah to lie to the integrity unit in 2017.

Moses can still represent his near 100-strong stable of stars including Woods during the appeal process which could take months.

"I am right behind him. I support him 100 per cent," Woods said.

"He's a bloke I have trusted for a long time. I have been with him since I was 14.

"I know some people don't like him too much ... but he does look after his clients.

"There's a process now. Once the story comes out we will find out where the truth really is - some people may be found out for the lies they have created."

If an agent is deregistered by the NRL, their players are able to terminate their contract with the management company and move elsewhere.

But Woods confirmed he would remain at Moses' Cove Agency even if his agent's appeal fails, saying he would simply nominate another representative at the management company.

"Even if he does get rissoled I am still behind him," Woods said.

"He's still got a company. It's just him losing his accreditation. There are other people who work underneath him there.

"But now we've just got to wait. It may drag on a fair bit then we will see where we are at."

Moses this week maintained his innocence over the Mannah affair, which relates to the Eels' 2016 salary cap breaches.

Latest articles

News

Avenel school’s mission to bring books to the entire community

Avenel Primary School is on a mission to bring the magic of books to the entire community. For the past month the school has been raising funds to transform its school library with ultimate plans of opening the library up to the wider Avenel...

Morgan Dyer
News

Christmas joy already for small towns

Santa came early for Dookie, Toolamba and Merrigum on Tuesday night, with Greater Shepparton City Council distributing grant money for Christmas decorations. Each will receive $2000 to bring the festive joy to the small towns. According to the...

James Bennett
News

Sir Murray Bourchier statue finally gets a home

Greater Shepparton City Council has again decided to change the location of where it will install the Sir Murray Bourchier memorial statue. In what has been a 12-year effort which has gone back and forth with location changes, the Light Horse...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tigers get message but go down to Canberra

Michael Maguire says his message for a better attitude got through to Wests Tigers players, but a poor second half still saw them beaten 14-6 by Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hand Knights first NRL loss of 2020

Newcastle Knights were handed their first loss of the NRL season after a Melbourne Storm masterclass led by Cameron Smith.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bellamy hails O’Brien’s stamp on Knights

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says he can see the influence Adam O’Brien is having over Newcastle after their tense NRL clash on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire