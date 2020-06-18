James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham's days in the NRL appear to be numbered with the English forward requesting an immediate release from St George Illawarra.

The Dragons confirmed on Thursday they were considering granting Graham a release to return to the English Super League.

"The Dragons will consider this option for Graham on the merit a replacement player is secured by the club prior to his release," the club said in a statement.

It's understood Graham only approached Dragons management in the middle of this week and if he did return home it would be to his original club St Helens.

The prop played 224 games for the English club before leaving for the NRL and Canterbury at the end of 2011.

His move to St Helens comes after a significant gap in the Super League powerhouse's middle after Luke Thompson's immediate move to the Bulldogs.

In total, Graham has played 413 top-flight games on both sides of the world and helped set the tone for English forwards in the modern NRL.

Just seasons after Sam Burgess' arrival at South Sydney, Graham helped change the way the Bulldogs attacked in his role as a ball-playing prop.

He became the heart and soul of the Canterbury team under Des Hasler, helping take the club to two grand finals and five straight finals series.

However he was forced out of the club at the end of 2017 as part of their salary cap management, and signed a three-year deal with the Dragons.

It has only been in this year that the 34-year-old's work rate has dipped significantly, playing just 36 minutes a game.

Graham's request comes days after Issac Luke left the Red V for Brisbane.

But he has been a staunch supporter of coach Paul McGregor through this year's slump, often fronting the press to defend his under-fire coach.

It's believed his move is in no way any issue with current management, but rather an opportunity to return home to finish his career.

Given the Dragons want to secure a replacement before his departure, it is likely he will still face Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

There are limited options on the market for St George Illawarra but they will benefit from the fact players outside rival clubs' 17s are not enjoying any game time.

Matt Eisenhuth was linked to Cronulla last month after not playing first grade at Wests Tigers this year.

Daniel Alvaro is another big-name middle yet to see any NRL action this year, but he remains contracted at Parramatta until the end of next year.