NRL’s Glenn ready to make up for lost time

Forty minutes - that's all Alex Glenn has spent on the field since being named Brisbane skipper in January.

But after a "testing" start to his injury-hit captaincy, the former Kiwi international says he is ready to make up for lost time in Thursday's NRL clash with Newcastle at Gosford.

Glenn will return from a two-week layoff with a nasty leg gash that required surgery against the Knights, bolstering the Broncos back-row.

The freak injury occurred during Brisbane's round three loss to Parramatta - Glenn's comeback match after missing the opening two matches with a hamstring complaint and enduring the coronavirus shutdown.

The happy go lucky Glenn admitted the tough trot had tested even his trademark sunny demeanour.

"Everyone knows I try to look on the bright side of things," he said.

"But when it happens back-to-back (with injuries) it can be pretty draining.

"It has been mentally tough. I love to lead through my actions on the field but I couldn't do that.

"But it's behind me now and I am excited to play."

Glenn said he was hoping for a change of fortune against the Knights.

Besides his frustrating injury run, Glenn is also aiming to end the Broncos's worrying streak of three straight losses.

"It's been a very strange start to the season for myself, being appointed captain and only playing 40 minutes of footy," he said.

"The most exciting thing is that I am back in the squad and I am ready to go, ready to help the team.

"Let's hope there are no more freak accidents."

Glenn was initially considered as a replacement for injured centre Kotoni Staggs but opted to slot into the starting back-row, saying he had more to offer the team in their forward pack.

"I take a lot of ownership on that left edge (in defence)," Glenn said.

