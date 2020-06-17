AAP Rugby

NRL clubs hope to be home in a fortnight

By AAP Newswire

Suncorp Stadium - AAP

1 of 1

NRL clubs remain hopeful they will be able to return to their home grounds by round eight as the sport maps out its return to normality.

Club bosses met with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo on Wednesday to discuss the next big month of moves.

While no guarantees were made, clubs are continuing to aim towards going back to their home grounds in a fortnight - some two weeks ahead of schedule.

That will be dependent on each ground's suitability to manage the return to crowds, with small and medium-sized NSW venues to run at 25 per cent capacity from July 1.

Suburban grounds remain the biggest challenge on that front, with questions over how social distancing can be enforced on hills where there are not ticketed seat numbers.

The next big step towards that will come on Saturday night, where 2000 fans will be allowed into the Gold Coast's clash with St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium.

The event will almost act as a trial for how crowds will be moved in and out of the venue, as well as how distancing limits will apply.

"It is hopeful we will loosen the 2000 (fans) and be in a position to have more people over the proceeding weeks," Titans chief executive Stephen Mitchell told AAP.

"It's all underwritten by our ability to make sure we comply with protocols and make this first stage a success.

"And that we are seen to do everything in our power to make sure we mitigate the risk of any sort of infection."

Games have been limited to just six stadiums since the NRL resumed on May 28, with 12 clubs sharing three grounds in Sydney.

Elsewhere, Canberra are still in discussions with the ACT Government on whether they can take games back to the capital and when the 25 per cent capacity crowd rule will be applied.

Sydney clubs are also keen to return to their suburban grounds, even if it means giving up some potential attendance figures compared to playing at Bankwest Stadium.

Moves are afoot to loosen the club bubbles as early as next week, with the shift also taking into consideration the mental wellbeing of players.

While the rest of society has began to emerge from the coronavirus lockdown, players are still unable to have visitors or leave the house other than to go to games or training.

Applications would need to be made to state governments to change the restrictions, given it was based on those biosecurity laws the game could resume.

Latest articles

News

Best friends GO PINK to end breast cancer

Stephanie Dunlop’s mother taught her how to fight. When Stephanie was just 16, her mum, Theraze, battled primary breast cancer, and won. But after four years of remission, they received devastating news. The cancer was back. And this time, it was...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town. Members from Shepparton police, Shepparton Divisional Tasking Unit and Shepparton Crime...

Shepparton News
News

Erica Buckley takes her final bow

The lights never really go out. Sometimes they just flicker, other times they dim, for quite some time. But as much as you want the world to stop at some of those moments, remain frozen so the moment can never be lost, it doesn’t. Former...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tigers get message but go down to Canberra

Michael Maguire says his message for a better attitude got through to Wests Tigers players, but a poor second half still saw them beaten 14-6 by Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hand Knights first NRL loss of 2020

Newcastle Knights were handed their first loss of the NRL season after a Melbourne Storm masterclass led by Cameron Smith.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bellamy hails O’Brien’s stamp on Knights

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says he can see the influence Adam O’Brien is having over Newcastle after their tense NRL clash on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire