AAP Rugby

Tigers’ search goes on for NRL top gear

By AAP Newswire

David Nofoaluma of Wests Tigers NRL. - AAP

They have given the impression of a top team, now Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma wants to prove they are one.

The Tigers face North Queensland on Saturday, with both sides coming off back-to-back losses and among five with 2-3 records.

Pressure is mounting on North Queensland to produce and Nofoaluma says it is no different at the Tigers, especially after a shock round-four loss to Gold Coast led to the axing of experienced half Benji Marshall.

Their improved effort in a 14-6 loss to Canberra last week has restored some confidence, and says the winger, shown the standard they need to reach to compete with the leading sides.

"We learnt a lot from that Titans game and then had a few changes and thought we had a great game (against Canberra)," Nofoaluma said.

"The Raiders are a top team and I thought from the outside if someone was watching it looked like two top teams going at it.

"We know that's the standard for us, we've just got to build from that, be more consistent."

Josh Reynolds brought energy as Marshall's replacement at No.6 alongside halfback Luke Brooks, who is not without his critics but will again partner Reynolds against the Cowboys.

Nofoaluma said he was surprised Marshall was still outside the Tigers' 17, but that the defensive effort of both halves against the Raiders deserved some credit.

"He's (coach Michael Maguire) changed the structure into what he wants and he's been a successful coach, so you can't really question what he does," the winger said.

