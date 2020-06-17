Hooker Koroisau envies Smith’s football IQ

Penrith hooker Api Koroisau can match Cameron Smith for tackles and metres run but admits where the Melbourne Storm maestro tops everyone is his football IQ.

Koroisau says he's up for the challenge of measuring himself against the former Kangaroos No.9 in their round-six clash at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

Captain Smith, who turns 37 on Thursday, has come under fire this week for acting as a "pocket referee", barking at whistleblower Ben Cummins to blow penalties in their win over Newcastle.

But Koroisau had nothing but admiration for Smith's football smarts.

"It's his footy IQ - he's not the fastest or the strongest bloke but the decision he makes are second to none," Koroisau said on Wednesday.

"He's always putting the ball in the right spot and he knows how to control the game - slow it down or speed it up - and he holds his own in defence.

"Just his attack - he seems to be able to tell the boys where to go and execute when he needs to so he's hard to defend.

"You've got to give him respect but not too much time."

Koroisau, who switched to the Panthers this season from Manly, said while Smith was a natural he believed football IQ could be taught.

"You can definitely learn that craft but he's taken it to completely new levels."

Penrith had their first loss of the season last round, falling to unbeaten Parramatta 16-10 after holding down a 10-0 half-time lead.

Koroisau said they were still smarting given they matched the Eels for all but seven minutes when their opponents ran in three tries.

"We were pretty disappointed with that game as it was a hard one to cop knowing we let ourselves down in that period," the 27-year-old said.

"We felt so comfortable for so much of that game but you've got to be present for 80 minutes."

With halfback Nathan Cleary missing two games for a coronavirus lockdown breach, Koroisau was expecting further improvement as their spine gelled.

"Nathan's a massive player on our team so to have him back and now Dylan Edwards back at fullback, we're going to have to work on those combinations again and make something long-term happen."