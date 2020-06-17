White faces delay in Super Rugby return

AAP Rugby

Wallabies halfback Nic White's patience will be tested as he awaits his Australian rugby return.

White has confirmed his departure from English club Exeter after three seasons, having already signed a deal last year to return to Australian rugby and enable his availability for 2019 Tests and the World Cup.

The 30-year-old will return for a second stint at the Brumbies, who will begin their Super Rugby AU campaign against the Melbourne Rebels on July 4.

White could struggle to feature at all this season, though, with the recent birth of his child keeping him in England for up to eight weeks before he endures a two-week coronavirus quarantine period on his return to Australia.

Even then he will be contending with Joe Powell, Ryan Lonergan and Issak Fines for time in the No.9 jersey, a scenario complicated by the fact no Super Rugby-contracted player is able to play club rugby because of the coronavirus health restrictions.

That could leave the 26-cap international filling the role of training partner ahead of Wallabies Tests touted for later this year.

White, who moved from Canberra to French club Montpellier in 2015 and on to Exeter two years later, posted a heartfelt thanks for "three amazing years" with the Chiefs, who are leading the Premiership ahead of its August restart.

"I am proud to be an Exeter Chief and it's something I will always cherish," he said.

"While I am disappointed I can't finish the way I wanted, I am confident the boys will finish what we started."

