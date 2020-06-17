Luke, home truths bolster NRL’s Broncos

The cavalry may be finally arriving for battling Brisbane before Thursday's NRL clash with Newcastle at Gosford.

But returning skipper Alex Glenn believes the Broncos will benefit most from some home truths exchanged after last week's tough loss to Manly - their third straight NRL defeat.

Returning from a nasty leg gash, Glenn will bolster Brisbane's forward pack against the Knights and he we be joined by enforcer Tevita Pangai, who returns from a four-week ban for dangerous contact.

In a further boost, Glenn confirmed veteran hooker Issac Luke will make his Broncos debut off the bench to provide welcome support for rookie rake Cory Paix.

However, Glenn believed Brisbane were primed for a revival thanks to an honesty session in the wake of last round's 20-18 defeat to the Sea Eagles.

He was confident teammates would be accountable to each other after getting together barely 24 hours after they let slip an 18-point halftime lead last Thursday.

"It started on Friday. We basically threw some honesty on the table and the boys took it well," he said.

"Since then...everyone is speaking up. That's what we need from each other; we need a bit of accountability.

"Having those tough conversations with each other, sometimes it might be hard and confronting but we are trying to build that trust.

"It's not something that is going to be fixed this week but it's a step in the right direction."

Glenn said Luke's presence would also help.

Luke, 33, was initially named on an extended bench after arriving on Monday from St George Illawarra, signing with the Broncos for the rest of 2020.

But Glenn confirmed his former New Zealand teammate would be in the 17, realising a dream first shared nine years ago.

"When I first met him for a Kiwis game in 2011 he told me he always wanted to play for the Brisbane Broncos, so it's a dream come true for him," Glenn said of the veteran of 274 NRL games.

"It's been a huge privilege to have him at the club. He has fit in really well."

Luke will provide back up for 20-year-old Paix who has been thrust into the run-on side in the last fortnight after first-choice No.9 Jake Turpin suffered a leg fracture.

Glenn will slot straight into the back-row along with Pangai, providing much needed assistance with David Fifita (knee) still sidelined.

Speedster Herbie Farnworth will start at centre, replacing the injured Kotoni Staggs (hamstring).