AAP Rugby

Winning will ease NRL pressure: Taumalolo

By AAP Newswire

Jason Taumalolo - AAP

1 of 1

Jason Taumalolo says his North Queensland teammates are feeling the heat too and only wins will ease the mounting pressure on coach Paul Green.

The Cowboys (2-3) have been underwhelming in back-to-back losses but are still in the top eight ahead of Saturday's trip to face Wests Tigers.

Breaking a two-year finals drought appears a tougher task each week though, with Michael Morgan (shoulder), Valentine Holmes (ankle) and stand-in skipper Jordan McLean (calf) all sidelined.

And to make matters worse emerging prop Tom Gilbert is suspended for three weeks.

It has left Taumalolo in charge of the 2015 premiers at NRL level for the first time and his message is clear.

"To win; that's the best way to change things, win at whatever cost at the moment," he said.

"We've a fairly young side, lost our leaders in Macca and Morgs so a win, any way possible, will go a long way to us getting back on track."

Green insists he isn't bothered by the critics, but Taumalolo conceded the playing group had a role to keep them at bay.

"I don't think Greeny is the only one under pressure; us players that take the field carry that responsibility just as much as Greeny does," he said.

"Everyone can say what they want, but we're the ones that put on the jersey and go out there and play the game.

"He's definitely helped us become as successful as we have been over the last couple of years, taking us to grand finals and finals series, so we fully back Greeny but we've got to do that on the field too."

The rampaging prop admitted the knee injury that ruled him out a fortnight ago was playing on his mind.

He made just 56 post-contact metres in the loss to the Warriors, compared to 127 against the Titans two weeks earlier.

"My knee might not be 100 per cent, but that's not an excuse for what I tossed up last weekend and hopefully this weekend I make up for it," he said.

"It's more of a confidence thing for myself - injuries are always going to play with your head a bit - but my knee held up alright so that should give me some confidence going into this game."

Latest articles

Entertainment

Double headline act for Riverlinks Live tonight

The fifth Riverlinks Live streamed gig featuring Greater Shepparton musicians takes place tonight. Tonight sees Tatura’s Beth Caldow and Waaia’s Jessica Lorraine take the stage at Eastbank to deliver an evening of original and cover songs streamed...

John Lewis
News

Desperate need for long-term housing as Shepparton homelessness crisis looms

As Shepparton stands on the brink of a homelessness crisis, BeyondHousing is urging both state and federal governments to increase investments in long-term housing. As of March 30, the Victorian Housing Register reported 1294 Shepparton households...

Charmayne Allison
News

Sir Doug Nicholls’ legend continues to grow

The legend of the Goulburn Valley’s Sir Douglas Nicholls is continuing to grow. Last week, the Victorian Government announced the Aboriginal Church of Christ, founded by Sir Doug, was now heritage protected. Sir Doug was pastor of the church...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tigers get message but go down to Canberra

Michael Maguire says his message for a better attitude got through to Wests Tigers players, but a poor second half still saw them beaten 14-6 by Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hand Knights first NRL loss of 2020

Newcastle Knights were handed their first loss of the NRL season after a Melbourne Storm masterclass led by Cameron Smith.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bellamy hails O’Brien’s stamp on Knights

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says he can see the influence Adam O’Brien is having over Newcastle after their tense NRL clash on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire