Cowboys turn to NRL young guns for Tigers

By AAP Newswire

Injured Cowboys fullback Valentine Holmes

Exciting rookie Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has been named to replace star No.1 Valentine Holmes as North Queensland attempt to put their NRL season back on track against the Wests Tigers.

Holmes suffered an ankle injury in Thursday night's shock loss to the Warriors and has been ruled out along with prop Jordan McLean and teen forward Tom Gilbert who accepted a three-match ban for a crusher tackle.

Tabuai-Fidow, 18, made his NRL debut on the wing last weekend but moved to fullback when Holmes came off the field and laid on two tries in a promising performance.

The move has allowed Connelly Lemuelu to make his debut on the wing, while Jason Taumalolo will captain the NRL side for the first time at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday.

Personnel changes come as the Cowboys battle to get their season back on track after their third loss of the season.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has once again left club legend Benji Marshall out of his best 17 after he was dropped for round five, but has named him on the extended bench to face the Cowboys.

Brisbane will breathe a sigh of relief with barnstorming forward Tevita Pangai Junior set to return from suspension against Newcastle on Thursday night.

The former Knights junior copped a four-match ban in round one, adding to his tally of 12 games missed through suspension since the start of last season.

Skipper Alex Glenn will also make his return from injury, while new recruit Issac Luke has been named on an extended bench by coach Anthony Seibold.

Gold Coast have also named new signing Corey Thompson to start at fullback against St George Illawarra on Saturday after arriving at the club from the Wests Tigers on Monday.

Cronulla have named their newest recruit Bryson Goodwin on an extended bench for Sunday's clash with Canterbury, while fullback Matt Moylan has also been left out of the starting side as he battles a leg injury.

Elsewhere, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has once again named James Roberts on an extended bench as he builds towards a return to the field.

