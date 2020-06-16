AAP Rugby

Travel reduction a big bonus for Warriors

By AAP Newswire

The Warriors have negotiated all manner of obstacles this NRL season but admit they're revelling in one major bonus - no regular Trans-Tasman travel.

Three games into their Australian odyssey, prop Agnatius Paasi acknowledged the players aren't missing hopping across the ditch, which is so often used to explain their historic under-achievement.

The Kiwi club has always been loathe to use the travel factor as an excuse but Paasi admitted there are obvious benefits to remaining in Australia from a physical perspective.

The fortnightly ritual of early alarm clocks, waiting at airports, sitting in planes and unpacking overnight bags has been replaced by far more palatable routines.

They have the handiest "home" ground of any club, with their Terrigal accommodation located just a 15-minute drive from Gosford's Central Coast Stadium.

If the COVID-19 enforced regulations remain the same, seven of their away games involve a bus trip to Sydney and the other two are inter-state charter flights.

It grants the players superior recovery time and more opportunity to focus on match detail.

"Obviously staying here saves us massive time," Paasi said.

"It saves us from waking up early and all of that stuff.

"For a short turnarounds that's (normally) for us, almost 12 hours of flights there and back.

"Just getting our body right, that helps a lot."

Since the competition resumption last in May, the Warriors have posted convincing wins over St George Illawarra and North Queensland in Gosford.

However, they were well beaten in their lone road trip, by Penrith in Campbelltown.

Paasi said they have changed tact and will travel earlier by bus for Friday's game against South Sydney at Bankwest Stadium, hoping to squeeze in a nap upon arrival to have them in sharper condition.

