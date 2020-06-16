AAP Rugby

Roosters’ Crichton facing one-game NRL ban

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Roosters' Angus Crichton

Sydney Roosters forward Angus Crichton can escape a one-game NRL ban if he takes the early guilty plea for a tackle on Canterbury halfback Lachlan Lewis.

Crichton was on Tuesday charged with grade-one dangerous contact for a late hit on Lewis in Monday's match.

The charge attracts a 100-point base penalty, however, the former NSW State of Origin second-rower will be free to face Parramatta with an early plea.

Bulldogs second-rower Raymond Faitala-Mariner has been fined a maximum $750 for his choke-hold on Roosters prop Sio Siua Tauekeiaho.

Faitala-Mariner was slugged with a grade-one dangerous-contact charge for the ninth minute incident.

In other judiciary outcomes, North Queensland rookie Thomas Gilbert is out for three games after taking the early plea for dangerous contact.

He joins Wests Tigers front-rower Russell Packer (two games) and Eels prop Kane Evans (one game) to be suspended for indiscretions in round five.

