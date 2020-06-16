AAP Rugby

Broncos sign Issac Luke for 2020 season

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane have signed veteran hooker Issac Luke for the rest of the 2020 NRL season.

The former New Zealand international has obtained a release from St George Illawarra and will bolster the Broncos' rake stocks that have been hit by injury and Andrew McCullough's departure to Newcastle.

Luke is expected to provide valuable support for 20-year-old rookie hooker Cory Paix, who has been forced to step up in the past fortnight in the absence of the injured Jake Turpin.

First-choice rake Turpin is expected to miss another two weeks with a leg fracture.

Luke, 33, has played 274 NRL games.

"Issac knows he's been brought into the group to support Cory and Jake, he is clear on that and is happy to play a role for us," Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said.

