NRL break helped Tedesco find balance

A hearty steak dinner with scotch fillet from a local Rose Bay butcher is usually enough for James Tedesco the night before an NRL match.

But after going through his pre-game routine two nights in a row, the results speak for themselves.

One steak is good. Two steaks are even better.

"I cooked it myself actually and I was quite surprised, it turned out all right," he said following Monday's 42-6 win over Canterbury.

"Might have to do the same thing next week."

If he does, it's a dire warning to Parramatta after his mesmerising performance for the Roosters at Bankwest Stadium.

The reigning Dally M winner scored three tries and set up two others in a stunning performance that is becoming remarkably standard for the 27-year-old.

After sitting out round four with a high fever and watching the Roosters thump Brisbane 59-0, he returned to the field with boundless energy for the NRL champions.

The rest did him good, but after the events of 2020 and the season shut down, he is learning to use time away from the field to make him a better player.

In isolation while players were training individually, Tedesco said he remembered why he fell in love with rugby league as he trained solo in his backyard, like he did as a kid.

"The last few years playing in every game until the grand final, rep footy, Origin, it's hard to find time to get away from footy," he said.

"I'd have a few weeks off and back into pre-season so this time it was about six weeks of going at my own pace and getting away from the footy life.

"It was mentally refreshing and I worked on things I needed to individually. I found the break really good for myself and it's showing in my footy.

"When we have training all day it's full on.

"There's video, you're in the gym, but going at our own pace ... It took me back to when I was a kid just doing all stuff in the backyard by myself.

"When we get into the season now it's footy, footy, footy and everywhere you look everyone is talking about it. Having that mental refresh was good for me."

With a long season ahead of 15 back-to-back games, NRL finals and State of Origin in November, Tedesco feels better equipped to avoid a burnout come the end of the season.

Tedesco's balance bodes well for the Roosters, who are aiming for three consecutive NRL premierships in 2020.