AAP Rugby

Manly grant veteran NRL forward a release

By AAP Newswire

Joel Thompson - AAP

1 of 1

This NRL season will be Joel Thompson's last with Manly after the popular forward was granted a release to join St Helens next year.

The 31-year-old was contracted to the Sea Eagles until the end of 2021 but requested a release to chase a multi-year deal in the Super League.

Thompson joined Manly in 2018 and has since gone on to become one of their most reliable players across 51 NRL games for the club, missing just four games.

And despite his extensive experience in the NRL, he is best known for his community work and leadership in the Indigenous rugby league community.

Earlier this season he was named captain of the Indigenous All Stars.

His signing is a coup for the Super League champions who have recently lost star prop Luke Thompson to Canterbury, who is required to undergo mandatory isolation before he begins training with the Bulldogs.

Latest articles

National

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic man refused bail over $1.2b drug haul

A man accused of helping import heroin and ice in speakers from Thailand has been denied bail by a Melbourne magistrate.

AAP Newswire
National

Shared parenting laws confusing: MP

Family courts would no longer favour shared custody for separated parents under new laws proposed by a Queensland federal MP.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tigers get message but go down to Canberra

Michael Maguire says his message for a better attitude got through to Wests Tigers players, but a poor second half still saw them beaten 14-6 by Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hand Knights first NRL loss of 2020

Newcastle Knights were handed their first loss of the NRL season after a Melbourne Storm masterclass led by Cameron Smith.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bellamy hails O’Brien’s stamp on Knights

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says he can see the influence Adam O’Brien is having over Newcastle after their tense NRL clash on Saturday night.

AAP Newswire