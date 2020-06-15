AAP Rugby

Panthers’ Capewell out for 10 weeks

By AAP Newswire

Penrith second-rower Kurt Capewell will undergo surgery on his injured knee and is expected to be sidelined from NRL action for at least 10 weeks.

Capewell limped off after the opening set of their loss to Parramatta last Friday night, with scans revealing a grade three medial ligament injury in his left knee.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Panthers from Cronulla this season, will have surgery to repair the ligament and will be sidelined until at least round 16 in late August.

Young gun Liam Martin came off the bench to replace Capewell and put his hand up for the challenge of taking on Melbourne on Friday night, making 34 tackles.

The game was Martin's first since the COVID-19 competition break as the 23-year-old tore his quad when teams resumed training.

"I was a bit shocked because I'd been told I was probably on in the second half some time," Martin said on Monday.

"But as soon as I saw Capey (Capewell) limping I knew I was in for a long game so I just did what I could for the team.

"It was good to get back out, it was a long lay-off."

Martin made his NRL debut last year against the Storm in Bathurst; a match he'd otherwise prefer to forget with the Panthers humbled 32-2.

But the 23-year-old felt Penrith had come a long way since that performance.

They looked the real deal against competition-leading Eels, up 10-0 until the 61st minute before Parramatta piled on three tries in six minutes.

Penrith also gave up a lead in their round three match against Newcastle and were forced to settle for a draw.

"We need to put in an 80-minute performance," Martin said.

"We were obviously very good for periods against the Eels but then we just had lapses in concentration in that 10 minute period and they came back.

"Ivan (Cleary) is driving home that once we get a lead we've got to keep the pressure on and finish the game strong."

