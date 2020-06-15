AAP Rugby

Goodwin comes full circle in Sharks return

By AAP Newswire

Bryson Goodwin.

Bryson Goodwin has declared he is ready to hit the ground running at Cronulla, almost 13 years after making his NRL debut at the club.

After days of speculation linking him to a return to the Sharks, Goodwin was released by South Sydney from the remainder of his one-year deal at the club.

"I've been around a while now. It's been a great journey, I've come full circle and ended back at the Sharks," Goodwin said on Monday.

"I live local. The kids are happy that I was coming to the Sharks. They play footy in the local area. It made sense to come back here."

The 34-year-old could line-up for coach John Morris as soon as this week, adding plenty of experience to their under-manned squad.

Recent signing Nene Macdonald could also be a chance of being rushed into the side after joining over the weekend.

Their inclusions come after the club let go of veteran Josh Morris to Sydney Roosters, and back-rower Jayson Bukuya retired.

Cronulla were forced to blood winger Mawene Hiroti in Sunday's loss to St George Illawarra, while they're also without provisionally suspended centre Bronson Xerri.

Matt Moylan also missed the clash with the Dragons due to a hamstring issue.

"All I wanna do is get out there and play footy. If I get the chance, whenever that comes in the next few weeks, I'm ready to go for sure," Goodwin said.

The Sharks next face Canterbury, one of Goodwin's old clubs, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs have re-signed four of their youngsters - Jaxson Paulo, Lachlan Ilias, Blake Taafe and Peter Mamouzelos.

The 20-year-old Ilias is a former Australian Schoolboy in rugby union.

