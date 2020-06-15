AAP Rugby

Tabuai-Fidow puts hand up for Cowboys No.1

By AAP Newswire

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - AAP

1 of 1

Rookie winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has volunteered to again fill in at fullback for North Queensland with Valentine Holmes expected to miss Saturday's NRL clash with Wests Tigers.

North Queensland's depth is set to be tested with Holmes (ankle) and prop Jordan McLean (calf) tipped to be sidelined for at least this weekend, joining captain Michael Morgan (shoulder) and John Asiata (knee) on the injured list.

The Cowboys are searching for inspiration after losing two straight and Tabuai-Fidow hoped to provide it, putting his hand up to replace Holmes in the No.1 jersey after filling in admirably last round.

In an impressive NRL debut, 18-year-old Tabuai-Fidow set up two tries and saved another and didn't look out of place when he moved from the wing to fullback after Holmes limped off.

Holmes is set to undergo scans after he suffered the suspected ankle sprain early in their 37-26 loss to the Warriors and did not re-emerge after half-time.

Considered the NRL's fastest player, Tabuai-Fidow wanted another crack at fullback, having played his junior footy in the position.

"I wouldn't mind. It's my normal position. I feel comfortable out the back than on the wing," he said.

"When I got chucked into fullback (last round) the first couple of minutes I was pretty nervous (but) I just got back into the groove of it."

Cowboys back-rower Mitch Dunn expected Holmes and McLean to miss at least a week.

"I saw them this morning. I think we will miss them this week but I am not sure of how much further," he said.

"They are big losses both of those guys, in key positions and key leaders - we will have to rally around."

In another blow, forward Tom Gilbert is facing a four-week ban on a grade-two dangerous contact charge.

He will cop three weeks with an early plea.

"That's disappointing for him. He is just starting to find his feet in first grade, hopefully he doesn't sit out for too long," Dunn said.

