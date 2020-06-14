AAP Rugby

Hunt, Norman moved in Dragons’ NRL spine

By AAP Newswire

Ben Hunt. - AAP

1 of 1

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made big changes to his NRL side to face Cronulla at Campbelltown on Sunday afternoon.

Star half Ben Hunt has been droopped to the bench, with Corey Norman shifting from fullback to five-eighth alongside rookie halfback Adam Clune.

It's the second week in a row Norman has been shifted between the two positions, allowing Matt Dufty to resume at fullback against the Sharks.

Enforcer James Graham has also been moved from the starting side to the bench with Trent Merrin promoted into lock.

After earning a reprieve from the Dragons' board on Monday, McGregor is hopeful the changes will spark the team's first win of the season to take the pressure off his position at the club.

