Staggs injured at Broncos NRL training

Struggling Brisbane have suffered another setback with star NRL centre Kotoni Staggs injuring a hamstring in training.

Staggs was making a sprint at the club's Red Hill base when he pulled up, before limping off.

The Broncos have since confirmed the 21-year-old will undergo scans in the coming days and he appears certain to miss Thursday's match against Newcastle in Gosford.

"We'll definitely miss him if he's to be out this weekend," Jamayne Isaako said.

"We all know what Tones brings to the team and how valuable he is within the team."

Staggs' injury is the last thing Broncos coach Anthony Seibold would have wanted after they suffered a third loss in a row when going down to Manly on Thursday.

While Tevita Pangai Jnr is due to return from suspension and Alex Glenn completed training on Sunday, the Broncos are already without David Fifita, Jake Turpin, Jesse Arthars and Jack Bird due to injury.

Broncos captain Glenn looks the main candidate to replace Staggs after filling in at centre for the remainder of Sunday's session.

Isaako said the news fellow New Zealand international Issac Luke was poised to join the Broncos on a short-term deal had been a big boost.

The veteran hooker took to social media to announce his switch from St George Illawarra and Isaako believes the 33-year-old will help young rakes Cory Paix and Turpin.

"He's a really good bloke ... obviously play a bit of Fortnite with him so we chat every now and then on the PlayStation," Isaako said.

"The boys are really looking forward to him joining the team ... he's played 50-odd Tests for New Zealand and played a lot NRL games so I'm sure his experience will benefit the team."